Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 106,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after acquiring an additional 45,627 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 863,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,776,000 after acquiring an additional 32,965 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $623,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $103.97 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $138.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.7935 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.