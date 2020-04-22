Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.26.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $109.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

