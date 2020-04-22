Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $5.92 Million Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $5,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAP. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in SAP by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in SAP by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.70.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $116.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.08. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $140.67.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.42%. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.7119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

