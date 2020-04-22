Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $108,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $76.08 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $107.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9467 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.