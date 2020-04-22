Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 168,617 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,551,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,617 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,959,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,600 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 10,865,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,966,000 after purchasing an additional 876,844 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,021,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,862,000 after purchasing an additional 898,838 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,858,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,699,000 after purchasing an additional 32,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,669,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,075,000 after purchasing an additional 219,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a yield of 12%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th.

LYG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Redburn Partners lowered Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

