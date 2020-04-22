Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,040,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 352,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,109,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 135,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, First Analysis cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.06.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $101.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $121.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.47.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

