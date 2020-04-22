Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,464 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLK. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 75,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn during the fourth quarter worth $620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn stock opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.46. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $31.48.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services.

