Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 819,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,721,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 648,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,182,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,930,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,815,000. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NESTLE S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

NSRGY stock opened at $107.96 on Wednesday. NESTLE S A/S has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $114.87. The company has a market capitalization of $329.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

