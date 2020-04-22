Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,273,000. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 264,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,314,000 after acquiring an additional 32,607 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 397.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 15,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $101.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.17%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.65.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.