Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total transaction of $33,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,750,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,141,791.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 863,657 shares of company stock valued at $123,406,971 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.12.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $152.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.83. The company has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $160.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

