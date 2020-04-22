Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,220 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,094 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.27.

Shares of WMT opened at $129.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.00. The company has a market capitalization of $374.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.85 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

