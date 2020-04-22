Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,255 Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

INGR stock opened at $77.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.75. Ingredion Inc has a 52 week low of $59.11 and a 52 week high of $99.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

