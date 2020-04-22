Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 255,958 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 92.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 255,958 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 22,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,854. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $78.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The firm has a market cap of $102.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

