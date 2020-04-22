Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,688 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,378 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 98,380 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,526 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.82. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

