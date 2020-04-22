Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 53,821 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,821 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Celanese worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.47.

Shares of CE opened at $73.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.15 and its 200 day moving average is $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.02%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

