Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 645 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 753.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXR. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James lowered Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $117.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

Shares of EXR opened at $88.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.78. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.70 and a 12 month high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $288.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.77%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $183,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,840,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $81,350.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,707.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,156 shares of company stock valued at $16,131,556 in the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

