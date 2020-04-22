Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 70 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Mastercard from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.68.

Mastercard stock opened at $245.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $253.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.45.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,070 shares of company stock valued at $86,606,403 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

