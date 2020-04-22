Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,625 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 861.1% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 122.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,934,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DFS opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.88. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $92.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average is $70.94.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Evercore ISI lowered Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

