Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,451,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 235.7% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 45,555 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 692,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,173,000 after buying an additional 151,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 12,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $701,075.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,971.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,069,295.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,885.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,444 shares of company stock worth $7,825,613 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GIS. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of General Mills from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.79.

General Mills stock opened at $59.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.26. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

