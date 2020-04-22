Financial 15 Split (TSE:FTN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.81

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and traded as low as $4.48. Financial 15 Split shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 219,523 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.45. The firm has a market cap of $198.29 million and a P/E ratio of 3.23.

In related news, Director Peter F. Cruickshank purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$137,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$137,200.

Financial 15 Split Company Profile (TSE:FTN)

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

