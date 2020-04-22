Financial Survey: Cortexyme (CRTX) versus Its Competitors

Cortexyme (NASDAQ: CRTX) is one of 138 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Cortexyme to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Cortexyme alerts:

24.7% of Cortexyme shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cortexyme and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme 1 1 1 0 2.00 Cortexyme Competitors 1314 3935 7941 361 2.54

Cortexyme currently has a consensus target price of $34.25, indicating a potential downside of 17.91%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 36.03%. Given Cortexyme’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cortexyme has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Cortexyme and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme N/A -43.38% -31.36% Cortexyme Competitors -4,683.22% -215.32% -37.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cortexyme and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme N/A -$36.98 million -21.51 Cortexyme Competitors $751.32 million $136.27 million 3.12

Cortexyme’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cortexyme. Cortexyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cortexyme competitors beat Cortexyme on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.