Firestone Capital Management Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.6% of Firestone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $10,415,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 39.5% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,119,726,000 after buying an additional 27,501 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,600.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,353.52.

AMZN stock opened at $2,328.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,461.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,193.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.03, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,969.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1,880.41.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

