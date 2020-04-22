First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Stephens

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) was downgraded by research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $76.00. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FAF. ValuEngine raised First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Compass Point raised First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut First American Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet cut First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $40.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.76. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.10. First American Financial has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in First American Financial by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in First American Financial by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

