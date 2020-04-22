First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Buckingham Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.60.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $173.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.44. The company has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.71 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

