First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Iqvia by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,793,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,204,127,000 after buying an additional 454,619 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Iqvia by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,140,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $639,680,000 after buying an additional 439,882 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Iqvia by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,928,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $606,952,000 after buying an additional 508,606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Iqvia by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $426,188,000 after buying an additional 32,424 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Iqvia by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,168,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,059,000 after buying an additional 1,136,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $127.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.80. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $169.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Iqvia’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Iqvia from $192.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Iqvia from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Iqvia from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Iqvia from $184.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.41.

In other Iqvia news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $969,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 716,328 shares of company stock worth $117,603,065 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

