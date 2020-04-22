First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 0.5% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.1% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after purchasing an additional 627,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,578 shares of company stock worth $17,271,453. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.29.

Shares of FB opened at $170.80 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.19 and its 200 day moving average is $193.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $508.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

