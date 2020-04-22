First Hawaiian Bank Buys 2,861 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,055.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 454.1% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 604.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James cut shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.17.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.32. CBRE Group Inc has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

