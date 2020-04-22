First Hawaiian Bank Buys 3,489 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.86.

NYSE:GPN opened at $141.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.89 and a 200-day moving average of $174.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $109,857.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,069.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,907 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

