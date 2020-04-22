First Hawaiian Bank Buys 9,155 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 80.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 83,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 236,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,192,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLD opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.93. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 70.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

