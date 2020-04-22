First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANTM. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.36.

ANTM stock opened at $249.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $312.48. The stock has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.96.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

