First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bowie Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 350,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,148,000 after purchasing an additional 36,082 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $222,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $95.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.62. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $74.19 and a 52 week high of $133.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.