First Hawaiian Bank Grows Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 67.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,610 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,469,608 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $534,764,000 after purchasing an additional 166,585 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,055,572 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $396,513,000 after purchasing an additional 410,890 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,426,649 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $335,023,000 after purchasing an additional 504,819 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,697,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $246,727,000 after purchasing an additional 815,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XLNX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Xilinx from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Xilinx from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.68.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $86.32 on Wednesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.60 and a 200-day moving average of $90.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $189,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,812.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

