First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stock Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Baxter International by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,082,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,214,000 after acquiring an additional 433,693 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the third quarter worth $436,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 316.2% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 7.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 430,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,638,000 after buying an additional 30,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $344,044.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sean Martin bought 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,833.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Baxter International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.47.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $94.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.32. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $95.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.81.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

