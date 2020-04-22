First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.30 Million Stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 574,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,824,000 after buying an additional 157,878 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 459,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter.

IGSB stock opened at $53.34 on Wednesday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.41.

