First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 203.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $877,754,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 545.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,019 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in 3M by 3,725.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,450,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,934 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in 3M by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,843,000 after acquiring an additional 977,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in 3M by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,061,158,000 after acquiring an additional 550,844 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM opened at $141.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.20. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $82.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.93.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

