First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,190,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $170.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $4,294,724.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSL stock opened at $117.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.25 and a 12-month high of $169.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.74.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

