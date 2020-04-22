First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.57 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $842,000. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 321,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,906,000 after buying an additional 41,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $120.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.86 and a 200-day moving average of $117.48. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.