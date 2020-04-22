First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 37.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,756 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,711,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,441,000 after acquiring an additional 556,936 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 232.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 100,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,555.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,234 shares of company stock worth $5,667,854. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $78.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

