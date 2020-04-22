First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.10 Million Stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 23.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total transaction of $178,711.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,098.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,499,371 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW opened at $98.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. CDW has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.25.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.57.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

