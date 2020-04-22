First Hawaiian Bank Has $3.36 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,781 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,074,000 after buying an additional 68,968 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $13,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $130.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

