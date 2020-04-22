First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stock Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $944,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $3,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 12,500 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,960 shares of company stock worth $15,008,106 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Argus increased their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.47.

NYSE:DLR opened at $144.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $152.59.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.37%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

