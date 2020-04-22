First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,337 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron stock opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The stock has a market cap of $156.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

