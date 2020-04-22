First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $166.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.85. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $129.54 and a 1-year high of $226.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3193 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

