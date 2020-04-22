First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 1,565 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Clorox by 12.1% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

NYSE:CLX opened at $190.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.87. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $214.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.