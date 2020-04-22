First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 209.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $1,471,000. NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 11,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $496.63 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $619.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $488.31 and its 200 day moving average is $552.43. The company has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Cfra lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $575.79.

In other news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $224,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total value of $4,224,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,234,349.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

