First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,310 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VMC. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.6% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 70,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 52.9% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on VMC. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $166.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.22.

In related news, Director David P. Steiner purchased 5,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC opened at $106.00 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $152.49. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.37.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

