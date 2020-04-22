First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,497 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,637,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 614,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,504,000 after acquiring an additional 34,478 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 105,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 815.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

NYSE:PSX opened at $56.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.68. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.71 per share, with a total value of $153,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

