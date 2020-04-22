First Hawaiian Bank Sells 935 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,332,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,128,658,000 after purchasing an additional 125,777 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,692,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,386,526,000 after purchasing an additional 100,878 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,574,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,342,009,000 after purchasing an additional 44,258 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,234,000 after purchasing an additional 492,339 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,415,000 after acquiring an additional 34,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total transaction of $2,727,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,687,893.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $96,088.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,525 shares of company stock worth $21,465,178 over the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of REGN opened at $544.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $271.37 and a one year high of $574.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.98.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 25.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $386.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.07.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.