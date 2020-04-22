First Hawaiian Bank Trims Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Equinix by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in Equinix by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $748,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.17, for a total transaction of $128,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.52, for a total transaction of $169,987.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,931.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,383 shares of company stock worth $10,398,483 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $672.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $614.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $588.69. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $440.72 and a twelve month high of $696.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.42.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

