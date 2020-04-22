First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock opened at $141.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.21. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.48.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.26.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total transaction of $597,140.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,882,661.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,416 shares of company stock worth $2,388,786. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

